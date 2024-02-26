Driver, Passenger Flee on Foot After Crashing Vehicle Into Tree in Piney Township

PINEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities released details of what led to man and woman reportedly fleeing a crash scene on foot in Piney Township.

According to a PSP Clarion report released on Sunday, February 25, the crash happened on Curllsville Road, in Piney Township, Clarion County, at 8:21 p.m. on Saturday, February 17.

Police say 37-year-old Angela M. Fenstermaker, of Rimersburg, was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of his 2003 Ford F-150XLT.

Fenstermaker’s pickup traveled off the left hand berm and struck an embankment. It continued up the embankment and struck a tree with its front end.

The crash caused disabling damage to the vehicle.

According to police, Fenstermaker and her passenger—52-year-old Timothy L. Potter, of Sligo—left the scene.

Contact was later made with the two individuals and they were both uninjured and reported using a seat belt during the crash.

According to police, Fenstermaker was charged with a traffic violation.

Police were assisted on scene by MC Auto.

