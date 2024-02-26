 

Featured Local Job: Cabinet Installer

Monday, February 26, 2024 @ 07:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge. A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested, please email your resume to Rick Irwin at rirwin@kahles.com or stop in for an application.

Kahle’s Kitchen is located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233.


