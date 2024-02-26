Golden Eagle Baseball Team Ousted by Nationally-Ranked Goldey-Beacom

CARY, N.C. — The Golden Eagle baseball team wrapped up their weekend with a doubleheader against a nationally-ranked opponent on Sunday afternoon, falling in both ends of a doubleheader to Goldey-Beacom.

Goldey-Beacom 9, Clarion 1

The Lightning took an early lead, scoring one run apiece in the first and second innings to go ahead 2-0.

The Golden Eagles had an opportunity to put themselves on the scoreboard in their very first trip to the plate when Scotty McManamon led off the frame with a single and stole second. He advanced to third base after a long fly ball to center field by Caden Contant, but Kevin Dillon forced Sam Economy into an inning-ending double play to halt the threat.

The majority of Goldey-Beacom’s offensive output came in a big fifth inning, with the Lightning scoring five runs on three hits to go ahead 7-0.

Two runs came across via wild pitch, and Garrett Musey capped the flurry with a two-out, two-run double to give his team a seven-run lead.

Clarion finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth inning, with some heads-up baserunning by Tyson Gill leading to the tally.

Gill led off the inning with a single, reached second on a wild pitch and eventually advanced to third base after a deep flyout by Contant. Sam Felner brought him home with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly, lifting another ball to center field to score Gill.

Griffin Snyder started the game, throwing 3.2 innings and allowing seven runs in that span. Isaac Schleich was effective in relief, throwing 3.1 innings and allowing just three hits and two runs. Kasey Shughart and Tyler Meachum also recorded hits.

Goldey-Beacom 9, Clarion 0

In the second game of the day, the Lightning jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning, buoyed by a wild pitch and an error.

They added another in the bottom of the second inning to expand their lead to four runs but things mostly stabilized from there as Logan Schlegel tossed 2.1 innings of one-run relief, allowing the run in the second inning but holding the Lightning off the board for the remainder of his stint.

Clarion had opportunities to cut into the lead, putting runners into scoring positions in the first and third innings. McManamon led off the first inning with a walk and stole second with two outs, but Shughart was unable to bring him home from there.

In the third inning, Connor Booth led off with a double and advanced to third on a productive groundout by Gill, but again the Golden Eagles were stranded on the basepaths.

Booth smacked another double in the fifth inning, but that was the last extra-base hit for the Golden Eagles on the afternoon. Shughart reached scoring position in the sixth inning but did not come around to score, and the Lightning tacked on two runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to extend the lead to 9-0.

Booth finished 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, and Ethan Giangiulio also recorded a hit in the late game.

