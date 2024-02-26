Local Man Allegedly Flees Police on Motorcycle, Exits House Wearing Different Clothes

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local man reportedly fled Clarion Borough Police on his motorcycle and then allegedly exited his house with a wardrobe change to claim his innocence.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Caleb Nathaniel Natali, of Clarion, faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 27, at 8:45 a.m., in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charges:

Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer, Felony 3

DUI: General Impairment/Incompetent of Driving Safely – 1st Off, Misdemeanor

Evading Arrest or Detention on Foot, Misdemeanor 2

Disorderly Conduct-Unreasonable Noise, Misdemeanor 3

Driving While BAC .02 or Greater While License Suspended, Summary

Driving While Operator’s Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary

Follow Too Closely, Summary

Operating Vehicle W/O Valid Inspection, Summary

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Tuesday, February 20.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on February 20, 2024, around 1:42 a.m., Officer Evan Maxwell observed a motorcycle parked in the area of E. Main Street, near Sheetz and Clarion Borough, which was noted as odd due to the temperature being in the low 20s.

Officer Maxwell continued west on Main Street into town and observed the same motorcycle accelerating behind him. The bike operator got close to the rear of his cruiser and was loudly revving the bike’s engine at times, the complaint notes.

While the motorcycle was close, Officer Maxwell observed the face of the operator through the side mirror. He knew the operator from past incidents as Caleb Natali, who had a DUI-suspended driver’s license and is not permitted to operate a vehicle, according to the complaint.

Officer Maxwell initiated a traffic stop, but Natali refused to pull over and turned onto West Wood Street, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes that Officer Maxwell hit his siren several times, but Natali still refused to pull over and continued on West Wood Street. Natali finally stopped his bike upon reaching his residence.

After pulling into his yard and driveway, Officer Maxwell attempted to call out his location to 9-1-1 and observed Natali get off his bike. He then observed a handgun and a holster on Natali’s hip, the complaint continues.

Officer Maxwell exited his cruiser and ordered him to stop. Natali refused to stop and went in-between his residence and his neighbor’s residence on foot. Officer Maxwell drew his duty pistol from his holster as he was unaware of Natali’s location. He then heard a door shut around the back of the residence, which he presumed was Natali entering his dwelling, the complaint states.

Officer Maxwell held this location as Natali was armed, and he awaited backup on the scene. As the officers were formulating a plan, Natali exited the front of his residence dressed differently than when he went inside, the complaint indicates.

Officer Maxwell patted Natali down and placed him under arrest. He was searched and handcuffed, the complaint notes.

Natali then asked Officer Maxwell to get his phone off the motorcycle, which he did, according to the complaint.

After the stop, it was found that the registration of the bike was expired, and there was no inspection sticker. While placing Natali in custody, he was noted to have glassy bloodshot eyes and a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage about his breath and person, the complaint states.

He was transported to the station where he requested an attorney and would not answer any questions. However, he did state that he was not operating his bike and that he had been drinking alcohol at his house, according to the complaint.

Natali was transported to Clarion ER where he was read a DL-26 form while he yelled for an attorney. Officer Maxwell advised Natali to keep it down or he would also be charged with disorderly conduct. Natali would not stop yelling and requesting his attorney. Officer Maxwell marked this as a refusal at 2:14 a.m., according to the complaint.

Natali was arraigned at 3:30 a.m. on February 20, in front of Judge Schill.

He was released from the Clarion County Jail on February 21 after posting a $5,000.00 monetary bond through a professional bondsman.

