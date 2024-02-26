Local Pastor Completes Seminary; Pursues Third Doctorate

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Local pastor and businessman, Gordon Barrows, recently graduated from a Doctor of Education in Christian Leadership program, concentrating in Digital Discipleship from Liberty University located in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Barrows, who serves as New Bethlehem Borough’s mayor, was also recently accepted into Liberty University’s Helms School of Government Public Administration program concentrating in economics/finance.

A 2005 Graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and a 2011 Graduate of PennWest Clarion University, Barrows is the son of the late Rev. Gordon Barrows Sr. and Monica Barrows of New Bethlehem.

Rev. Dr. Barrows earned his Ph.D. equivalent Doctor of Education Degree in Christian Leadership (Ed.D.) from Liberty University in response to God’s call for him to serve in ministry. Furthermore, Barrows serves as the lead pastor for the St. Mary’s Redbank Church as well as interim pastor and Sunday school teacher for the New Bethlehem First Fellowship Church, and guest pastor for the New Salem Pierce Church.

Barrows owns and operates TechReady Professionals in New Bethlehem.

Furthermore, Barrows holds a Ph.D. equivalent Doctor of Business Administration Degree in Information Technology (D.B.A.) from Liberty University, with the goal of teaching in higher education as a college professor.

He also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems (B.S.) as well as an accredited Masters of Business Administration Degree (M.B.A.) from PennWest Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

“As I continue my educational journey, I am deeply grateful and humbled by the opportunity to answer God’s call for my life while staying committed to the New Bethlehem area and the Redbank Valley community,” Barrows said.

Barrows concluded with scripture; “I have become all things to all people so that by all possible means, I might save some,” -Apostle Paul, 1st Corinthians 9:22

For more information, visit GordonBarrows.com/

