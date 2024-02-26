Lucky Cup Cafe Prospers at Clarion Mall Offering Coffee, Food, and Tests of Skill

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – It’s more than luck that The Lucky Cup Cafe at the Clarion Mall has been thriving since it opened on January 15.

“It’s going well, but it’s not just one reason,” owner Jim Wells told exploreClarion.com. “It’s the combination of everything available here.”

Wells describes the Lucky Cup as a basic coffee shop café specializing in paninis and bagels, soups made to order, and a skills game section.

Located in the space formerly occupied by GNC, the new Café the business offers a well-lit, attractive spot in the mall with plenty of close, free parking.

Wells is already considering adding a variety of salads to the menu, such as chef salads, chicken salads, and steak salads.

Arcade-style Skill Games

“The main goal when we were looking for a place to have traffic already established, whether it be with the different stores and their employees, being able to come to get something to eat for lunch while they’re at work,” Wells said. “It provides something a little bit more convenient than traveling outside or uptown; something more accommodating to them.”

Wells had been thinking about opening a store like Lucky Cup for a long time and finally decided to move ahead after noticing similar stores opening in the region.

The café is open while the mall is open. Wells said he didn’t want a 24-hour store, but his main goal was somewhere with a safe and clean environment, especially with the skill games.

Coffee has been a big attraction since its opening.

“The premium coffee is all fresh-bean ground and made to order, and prices are competitive,” Wells noted.”People have different tastes in coffee; coffee is extensive in bitterness, strength, and everything else. You’re not going to please everybody with one particular brand or flavor of coffee. We went with something that is a happy medium with everybody.”

Specialty drinks are available with any of 20 sugar-free syrups that can be added to coffees to help satisfy any taste.

“You can flavor your coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, how you want it. You can customize. It’s made to order.”

“In DuBois, there is one in the mall, and I knew it was doing pretty well, so I thought, ‘the Clarion Mall is close to where I live. It’s not out of the way.’ If I’m going to have it in a mall, coffee shops and malls go hand-in-hand. That’s why I implemented the coffee shop. If somebody was here working, I might as well have them serving coffee.”

The Lucky Cup Café occupies an open, brightly lit space catty-corner to the former movie theater and features a bar serving specialty coffees, lattes, cappuccinos, and espressos.

Eventually, the café will provide chai, bubble, matcha, and green tea made from ground leaves into a fine powder.

Wells pointed out a feature his coffee shop has that others in Clarion don’t: “A lot of these coffee shops, you have parallel parking access. Here, you have easy parking, a central location with plenty of parking. It’s not hard to pop in and grab something.”

Another attraction for the café is arcade skill games, and both Ted and his wife Ashley bring experience from managing the New Bethlehem Moose Club. Wells said the machines have been a big hit, bringing in a lot of revenue and providing high customer payoffs.

“A lot of times, people can’t go to the casinos, and this is an opportunity for people that can’t make it to the casinos,” Wells said.

“It’s a pleasant, clean environment where you’re not smoking. There’s always somebody here. Maintenance is always here. Other businesses are always open at the same time that we’re open.”

