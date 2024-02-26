Police ID East Brady Man as Driver in Hit-and-Run Crash on Route 68

BRADYS BEND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was identified as the driver in a hit-and-run crash in Bradys Bend Township earlier this month.

According to a report released on Monday, February 26, by Kittanning-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:36 p.m. on Sunday, February 11, on State Route 68, in Bradys Bend Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 24-year-old Dalton S. Beham, of East Brady, was traveling east in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when he left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole.

According to police, Beham fled the scene and parked the vehicle at his residence.

Beham reportedly suffered a suspected minor injury, but he was not transported.

He was not using a seat belt, police say.

According to police, Beham was charged with a traffic violation.

