Police Searching for Actor(s) Who Slashed Trailer Tires in Forest County

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) — Investigators are asking the public for information regarding an incident of criminal mischief in Forest County.

According to State Police in Marienville, the incident took place sometime between Friday, February 16, and Saturday, February 24, in the 41200 block of State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a trailer had two of its tires cut and deflated, accumulating roughly $60 of damage per tire.

The victims are a 51-year-old male and a 43-year-old female, both of Marienville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Trooper Greenwalt is investigating this incident.

