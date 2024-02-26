Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Open House Set for March 1
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is excited to announce an open house event at their new office located at 825 East Main Street, Clarion.
The event is scheduled for Friday, March 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The open house will provide an opportunity for community members to explore the new facility and gain a deeper understanding of the services offered by AICDAC. Attendees will have the chance to meet the dedicated staff who will be on hand to provide guided tours of the office, share insights about their programs, and answer any questions.
Light refreshments will be available as attendees mingle with AICDAC staff and fellow community members.
For more information about the event or the services offered by AICDAC, interested individuals can call 814-226-6350, visit www.aicdac.org, or follow AICDAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AICDAC.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.