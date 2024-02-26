 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Open House Set for March 1

Monday, February 26, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion


CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is excited to announce an open house event at their new office located at 825 East Main Street, Clarion.

The event is scheduled for Friday, March 1, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The open house will provide an opportunity for community members to explore the new facility and gain a deeper understanding of the services offered by AICDAC. Attendees will have the chance to meet the dedicated staff who will be on hand to provide guided tours of the office, share insights about their programs, and answer any questions.

Light refreshments will be available as attendees mingle with AICDAC staff and fellow community members.

For more information about the event or the services offered by AICDAC, interested individuals can call 814-226-6350, visit www.aicdac.org, or follow AICDAC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/AICDAC.



Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.