SENT TO BECCA 2-26-2024: CLIENT REVIEW – BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: BGM Custom Wear Meets Any Deadline With Dedicated In-House Staff

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – BGM Custom Wear is the premier one-stop destination for local businesses, teams, and others looking for customized apparel.

In addition to offering embroidery, screenprinting, and engraving, BGM Custom Wear has two in-house graphic designers on hand, ready to help you.

BGM Custom Wearvirtually does everything in-house.

“There is nothing in-house that we don’t do—engraving, screenprinting, embroidery—that’s what sets us apart,” Becca Dougherty, Marketing and Sales Coordinator, told exploreClarion.com. “All of our logos and graphic design work is all done here, and I think that’s pretty special that we’re able to do everything in-house in Brookville, PA!”

Becca emphasized there are always new specials, bulk deals, and much more!

Starting in embroidery to supply Brookville Glove with custom apparel and garments, BGM Custom Wear had the chance to buy out a screenprinting company, and owner Brian Dougherty saw it as an opportunity to grow.

“We got into engraving for our sister company Longshot Ammo & Arms, but soon realized there was a need for that locally,” Brian explained.

In the past few years, BGM Custom Wear has thrived as a result of successful marketing through Becca Dougherty and her team.

“We market hard, and we have salespeople who really push the business, so I think word-of-mouth is how we’ve really taken off these past couple of years, Becca said. “I think it’s special that we are able to support local, and you don’t hear of businesses doing everything in-house.”

As a Redbank Valley graduate, Becca said she has an inside edge on competitors regarding what a Bulldogs soccer team might need to outfit their players—for example. The same thing goes for their other employees who grew up and graduated in the Clarion, Jefferson, and Clearfield areas.

“We went to school here, so we know what schools want in terms of logos,” Becca added. “Same with businesses. We are a local company, and we like supporting locals. And, we love when local businesses give back to us, as well.”

When a customer reaches out to BGM Custom Wear for products, they go through an intake process of several designs. Then, they are connected with the in-house graphic designers before pricing options are evaluated. Once all of the requirements are in place, a customer can expect a speedy turnaround time, typically around two weeks.

BGM Custom Wear can also meet a customer’s specific deadline.

In a hurry? Not a problem.

“Customer service is our big thing…We go out of our way to deliver to schools and organizations,” Becca said. “We meet any deadline. For example, I was contacted this past Saturday about a basketball team needing shirts by Wednesday, and we are meeting that four-day turnaround.”

Check out BGM’s online store here: www.brookvilleglove.com-embroidery-and-printing.

Call them today at 814-849-7325 to discuss your needs or click here to find out more about their products and request a quote.

Free delivery is available within a 50-mile radius.

BGM is located at 98 Service Center Road, Suite B, Brookville, PA 15825.

For more information, visit BMG’s Facebook page.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.