Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Panda Paws
Monday, February 26, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by the Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Panda Paws!
Panda Paws–an American Shorthair female Tuxedo kitten–is super sweet, just like the ice cream she is named after.
She is house-trained, spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, she would be good in a home with other cats.
For more information on her, visit the Tri-County Animal Rescue Center website here, call 814-918-2032, or email contactus@tricounty-arc.org.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at www.toptierfcu.org for more information.
