Regen Rx Clarion County Photo of the Day

Mason, a student from Union Area School District, is employee of the month for February at the RIU6 PAES Lab. Mason’s job coaches noted that he works hard every day and is always pleasant. Some of his jobs this month in the PAES Lab and Independent Living Lab Apartment located at the RIU6 headquarters building have been: cleaning windows, sorting silverware, vacuuming, and matching and putting pipes together. Courtesy of Riverview Intermediate Unit #6.
