SPONSORED: Regen Rx Offers Both Non-Invasive Regenerative Medicine Procedures and Ultrasound-Guided Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections for Shoulder Pain

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – If your activities are limited because you are suffering from shoulder pain, Regen Rx offers several options that may help to decrease your pain, increase your range of motion, and help regenerate and repair the damaged tissues so that you can enjoy life again.
Many of their patients can’t sleep at night because their pain is so severe. Many have tried steroid injections without long-term improvement or any benefit at all.
The procedures at Regen Rx can be targeted at several pain-generating structures in the shoulder, the most common typically being bursitis and rotator cuff tendinopathy, which is disorganized, diseased tissue of the superior rotator cuff tendons. Their procedures are intended to help decrease pain, stimulate healing, break up adhesions, strengthen tendon and ligament fibers, and rebuild collagen to restore the entire shoulder to a strong, functional joint using non-invasive regenerative medicine technology.
Impingement syndrome, small rotator cuff tears, calcific tendonitis, bicipital tenosynovitis, posterior capsular contracture, shoulder arthritis, and frozen shoulder are also common causes of shoulder pain. These result in similar limitations in your life from the pain and decreased mobility of your shoulder and can drastically limit your activities. Many people have trouble with their work from one or more of these conditions and most can’t get a good night’s sleep.
Traditional treatments like anti-inflammatory medications and steroid injections can reduce pain and inflammation temporarily but are not reparative or regenerative. Many of their patients have tried these therapies without long-term success. These medications cause long-term tissue damage and mask symptoms. Those treatments may provide some short-term relief but at a significant long-term cost.
An emerging form of nonsurgical regenerative treatment is Shockwave Therapy. This uses a specialized medical device to generate and focus acoustic shockwave pulses to the abnormal pain-generating tissues. The impulses help decrease pain and break up scar tissue, adhesions, inflammatory tissue, and/or calcium deposits and the mechanical impulse stimulates a regenerative response from the body to speed healing and repair tissues while reducing inflammation through molecular and cellular signaling.
The Use of Non-invasive Regenerative Medicine Procedures for Shoulder Pain:
They offer a treatment program that incorporates Shockwave Therapy with High Energy Inductive Therapy (HEIT) which is used for regional neuromuscular rehabilitation as patients with shoulder pain often have weaker shoulder girdle muscles from lack of use and have unbalanced shoulder girdle strength from chronic pain. It is also used to increase the active range of motion which is typically limited in these patients.
Their Class IV Musculoskeletal Laser is another of the modalities they often use, and it helps heal the bursa and lining of the shoulder joint called the synovium and stimulates this tissue to produce more lubricating fluid. Increased fluid helps to decrease the pain during movement. Class IV Musculoskeletal Laser has an analgesic effect, stimulates new blood vessels to form, and increases blood flow and oxygen delivery to the tissues to aid and accelerate recovery. Regen Rx is the only facility in Western Pennsylvania to offer all four of these modalities.
Patients are evaluated and have their first treatment after the history and physical exam are complete. There is a follow-up appointment in one week for a second procedural session and to provide feedback to our providers from the first session. The fee is $350 and includes the first two sessions of the shoulder program. If the patient chooses to continue with the remaining four sessions of the program, these two sessions and fees are applied. This allows the patient to experience the treatment modalities and the provider can use the feedback from the 1st treatment to help in identifying pain-generating tissues and begin to custom tailor the treatment. Many patients have significant relief from the first two sessions and may not need to proceed with the complete program at that time.
The Use of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Injections:
Some patients request Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections. This can be added to the non-invasive program or can be performed as a stand-alone procedure. If a patient is considering PRP injections, they ask that you schedule a “Regenerative Medicine Consult” with Dr. Barrett. This consultation is $350 and would include the evaluation, two complete treatment sessions with their non-invasive procedures, and a discussion of the use of PRP in their specific condition. The PRP injections are performed by Dr. Barrett who is registered in interventional and diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound (R-MSK) and has extensive training in interventional image-guided regenerative medicine and prolotherapy. The PRP injections would be on a separate visit typically 7-10 days after the consultation.
Their complete non-invasive program is six sessions of combined Shockwave, HEIT, and Class IV Musculoskeletal Laser over 6-8 weeks. Occasionally other modalities may be incorporated such as Radial Pulse Therapy, E-stim, or instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization (IASTM). This is performed by one of our staff members trained in these regenerative medicine procedures. Sessions are usually weekly and as you progress these treatments they will be spaced further apart as the tissue repairs and the regenerative process occurs.
Patients report decreased pain very early on in the program, and they have reported continuing improvement for months after our therapy is completed as the regenerative process continues for 12 weeks or more. Almost all their shoulder pain patients report a very significant increase in pain-free range of motion from the very first treatment.
Dr. Barrett said “We’ve had overwhelming patient responses to the program developed here at Regen Rx. Many of our patients have regained significant pain-free range of motion almost immediately. They tell us they can sleep again without waking up with pain. They can do their yard work, gardening, or play more with their kids or grandkids. Many, however, do this treatment so they can keep performing their demanding jobs and to find a way to keep moving forward to support their loved ones and way of life.”
This comprehensive, multimodality customized six-session program is offered at $795 for one shoulder. PRP injections are $495 if added into the program and include precision image-guided PRP Prolotherapy in all areas that need addressed on a case-by-case basis which may include the subacromial/subdeltoid bursa, the rotator cuff tendons, biceps tendon sheath, glenohumeral joint, and acromioclavicular joint.
These cutting-edge medical devices are within the rapidly evolving field of regenerative medicine and are not covered by commercial insurance or Medicare.
The consultation and initial fee would be applied to the program cost, (i.e., $445 for the remaining four sessions). If you decide to pursue care at their center, please indicate your interest in this program when you call or make a comment “shoulder program” if you schedule on their app.
Regen Rx offers multiple non-invasive regenerative medicine procedures and minimally invasive ultrasound guided PRP injections to help with a wide range of musculoskeletal conditions.
