State Police Calls: Sexual Assault, Animal Cruelty, DUI, Drug Possession

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Trooper Discovers Controlled Substance During Traffic Stop in Clarion Township

A routine traffic violation stop led to a drug possession discovery, according to state police from Clarion-based State Police.

At approximately 9:28 PM on February 23, 2024, Trooper Means initiated a traffic stop along Olean Trail in Clarion Township. The reason for the stop was a summary traffic violation. During the encounter with the driver, a 21-year-old male from Corsica, PA, Trooper Means detected the presence of a controlled substance as well as related paraphernalia.

Further investigation concluded that the driver was also operating the vehicle under the influence (DUI). The individual, whose name has been withheld, is currently facing charges in relation to the contraband and the DUI offense.

Police Investigate Animal Cruelty in Toby Township

The Pennsylvania State Police have initiated an investigation into an alleged animal cruelty case in Toby Township, Clarion County, which occurred between the dates of February 19, 2024, and February 21, 2024.

Trooper Hoffman is leading the investigation into reports that several pets were left unattended within a residence on Bela Road. Details surrounding the incident remain sparse, but authorities were notified of the situation shortly after 10:00 PM on February 19, 2024.

The time frame extends until 2:19 PM on February 21, 2024, when the investigation officially began. Law enforcement officials have not released the specific number or type of animals involved, nor the condition in which they were found.

The investigation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as new information becomes available.

Trooper Makes DUI and Drug Arrest During Traffic Stop in Limestone Township

A traffic stop on Spruce Road in Limestone Township led to a DUI and drug-related arrest, according to the Pennsylvania State Police of the Clarion Patrol Unit.

On February 20, 2024, at approximately 7:51 PM, a trooper, identified as N. Lash, conducted a traffic stop involving a 2005 Pontiac Vibe. The incident resulted in the apprehension of a 27-year-old male from Brookville, PA, for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

During the investigative process, it was discovered that the passenger was also in possession of a controlled substance as well as drug paraphernalia. The names and charges of other potential individuals involved have not been released.

Police Investigating a Forcible Rape Case in Monroe Township

A serious sexual assault case is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Clarion Crime Unit. The incident, which was reported to have occurred between December 1, 2023, and February 15, 2024, took place in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Trooper K. Berggren is the lead investigator on the case, which involves an alleged forcible rape on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township. The victim, whose identity is being protected, is from Knox, PA.

Details of the incident are limited as the investigation is still active.

Troopers Respond to Drug Possession Incident

On February 24, 2024, at around 7:31 PM, a traffic infraction was observed by the Marienville based State Police on Route 36, Barnett Township, Jefferson County.

A traffic stop conducted by Trooper Ross led to the discovery of a 19-year-old male from Manheim, PA, in possession of a controlled substance.

The driver was under the influence, and the passenger was also found to be in possession of controlled substances.

