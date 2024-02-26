STAYING ALIVE: Wolves Howl to Consolation Win Over Northern Potter to Move Closer to State Playoff Berth

FRILLS CORNERS Pa. (EYT) — After a 40-37 loss to Clarion last week, the North Clarion girls basketball team found themselves in the District 9 Class A consolation bracket.

It’s not where they want to be, but the Wolves still have a shot at making it to the state playoffs if they take fifth place. On Monday, they took their first step toward that new goal with a strong, 53-23 home win over Northern Potter.

North Clarion struggled a bit in the first half but still led on the scoreboard. It was 23-15 at halftime in favor of the home team. In the third quarter, the Wolves put it all together, scoring 16 points, and put the game to bed. The bench went in during the fourth quarter with the 20-point lead.





“I don’t know what it was, but we were sluggish in the first half,” said North Clarion coach Skip Homan. “We just let the other team hang around, and I was getting a little nervous. But they finally started playing how they could play. It’s a good win for the kids, now they get to get to go play one more game Thursday and see what happens there.”

Lily Homan led the game with 22 points for North Clarion. Junior Brooke Steinman had a strong game with 18 points. Ainsley Hartle added nine for the Wolves.

“I thought we were a little sluggish in the beginning. We seem to have those moments,” said Steinman. “But we pulled through and came out fine. We moved the ball around and worked as a team at the end.”

The extra games for North Clarion not only extend their season but give returning players for next year — like Steinman — some extra experience before the season’s end.

“Just playing these games, it is good for the juniors and the younger kids,” said coach Homan. “If you have a younger team, the wins don’t necessarily matter. You are just playing to get some more experience.”

North Clarion will now play Port Allegany on Thursday in the fifth-place game. A location and time have not been announced just yet for this matchup.

The winner of the consolation bracket will play the No. 1 seed out of District 7 in the PIAA Class A playoffs.

