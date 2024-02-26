Sunday Crash on Fifth Avenue Prompts Quick Action from Local Emergency Units

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash that occurred off South 5th Avenue in Clarion on Sunday afternoon.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatch, the accident was reported around 4:46 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, along the 400 block of South 5th Avenue, near Trout Run Court, in Clarion.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared at 5:59 p.m.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report soon.

