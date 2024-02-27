Kindergarten Registration at Clarion Area Elementary School Set for April 11, 12

CLARION, Pa. — Clarion Area Elementary School has scheduled kindergarten registration for Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12.

To begin the process, families should plan to pick up a registration packet at the Clarion Elementary School any day from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You may also request a packet to be sent home with current students.

Packets will be available beginning Monday, March 11. Families must then contact the elementary school to schedule an appointment.

The incoming kindergarten student should be accompanied by a parent/guardian during registration.

To be eligible for kindergarten, a child must be five (5) years old before September 1, 2024.

A child with a birthday on September 1 is ineligible for registration.

Pennsylvania State Law and the Clarion Area School District require a series of vaccinations before your child enters school.

Any parent with a child entering school is asked to contact their physician or health care provider to verify health information as some vaccines take several months to complete.

Clarion Area Elementary School is located at 800 Boundary Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

The office can be contacted at 814-226-8118.

