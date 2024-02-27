The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 4pm, then a chance of showers. High near 60. South wind 10 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Low around 51. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Rain showers before 4pm, then snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Temperature rising to near 60 by 10am, then falling to around 39 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a south wind 22 to 24 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night Snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 22. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 22.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Friday Night A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

