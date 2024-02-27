AAA: Gas Prices Dip in Pennsylvania

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — Gas prices are two cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.634 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.634

Average price during the week of February 19, 2024: $3.655

Average price during the week of February 27, 2023: $3.766

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.522 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.672. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.676 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.606.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.642 Altoona

$3.665 Beaver

$3.605 Bradford

$3.577 Brookville

$3.584 Butler

$3.551 Clarion

$3.581 DuBois

$3.624 Erie

$3.654 Greensburg

$3.678 Indiana

$3.683 Jeannette

$3.617 Kittanning

$3.684 Latrobe

$3.687 Meadville

$3.699 Mercer

$3.513 New Castle

$3.530 New Kensington

$3.687 Oil City

$3.635 Pittsburgh

$3.666 Sharon

$3.687 Uniontown

$3.699 Warren

$3.633 Washington

Trend Analysis:

After suddenly spiking more than a dime two weeks ago, the national average for a gallon of gas is a penny cheaper this week at $3.26. Monday’s average is 16 cents more than a month ago but 10 cents lower than a year ago. News that the large BP-Whiting refinery in Indiana, offline since early February due to power issues, is reopening soon may have contributed to easing prices at the pump. The refinery processes nearly 440,000 barrels of crude daily, and the shutdown caused gasoline prices throughout the Midwest to rise.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand mostly remained flat at 8.2 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks declined slightly by 300,000 barrels to 247 million barrels. Flat demand, amid falling supply, has helped to stabilize the national average this week.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 87 cents to settle at $77.91. Oil prices rose with a softer dollar and continuing attacks in the Red Sea, causing the market to remain concerned that shipping routes will be hindered as hostilities linger. Additionally, total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 3.6 million barrels to 443 million barrels last week.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.