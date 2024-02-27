Amish Community Grieves as Police Search for Clues in Murder of Pregnant Mother of Two

CORRY, Pa. (EYT) — A dark cloud has settled over the rural community of Sparta Township, Crawford County, after a pregnant Amish woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances at her home on Monday.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on February 26, 2024, Pennsylvania State Police from Troop E – Corry were alerted to the situation through a 911 call and swiftly responded to the residence on Fish Flats Road. The 23-year-old mother, who was expecting her third child, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A family member and a friend discovered the woman’s lifeless body in the main living space of her residence. At the moment of the tragic discovery, her two young children were with her in the house. Her husband was away at the time.

The death is being treated as a criminal homicide, with Trooper Hubbard spearheading the investigation. Forensic teams were deployed to conduct a thorough examination of the property as part of the ongoing investigation on Monday.

In the wake of the tragedy, State Police have been actively gathering evidence and pursuing all available leads. They are appealing to the public for any information related to unusual persons, vehicles, or activities in the vicinity of Fish Flats Road. Community members with potential insights are encouraged to contact the Corry barracks at 814-663-2043.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed as the investigation continues, and the authorities are determined to uncover the circumstances surrounding her death.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.