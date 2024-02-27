Police ID Pregnant Amish Woman Murdered in Crawford County

CORRY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have identified the pregnant Amish woman found deceased in Sparta Township, Crawford County.

According to a release issued by Trooper Cindy Schick, Community Service Officer for PSP, the victim has been identified as 23-year-old Rebekah A. Byler of Sparta Township.

Troopers from Troop E – Corry, acting on a 911 emergency call, responded to the scene on Fish Flats Road at approximately 12:30 p.m. on February 26, 2024, where they found Byler, who was pronounced dead at her home.

The young mother, awaiting the arrival of her third child, was discovered in the main living area by a family member and a friend, while her two young children were present, and her husband was absent.

The case, led by Trooper Hubbard, is being investigated as a criminal homicide. Forensic teams have meticulously examined the scene as part of the active investigation.

Authorities are diligently collecting evidence and following leads, urging anyone with information about suspicious individuals, vehicles, or activities near Fish Flats Road to come forward. Tips can be directed to the Corry barracks at 814-663-2043.

Trooper Cindy Schick, acting as the media contact, has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and that further details will be provided as they become available.

