Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken Parmesan Burgers

A side of macaroni salad goes well with this awesome sandwich!

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 small onion, finely chopped



2 garlic cloves, minced3/4 cup marinara sauce, divided1/2 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese1/2 cup dry bread crumbs1 teaspoon Italian seasoning1 teaspoon dried oregano1/2 teaspoon salt1/2 teaspoon pepper1 pound ground chicken4 slices part-skim mozzarella cheese4 hamburger buns, split and toasted1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

~In a large skillet, heat one tablespoon of oil over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender, about three minutes. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Remove from heat; cool slightly.

~In a large bowl, combine 1/4 cup marinara sauce, chopped mozzarella cheese, bread crumbs, seasonings, and onion mixture. Add chicken; mix lightly but thoroughly. With wet hands, shape into four 1/2-in.-thick patties.

~In the same skillet, heat the remaining two tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Cook burgers until a thermometer reads 165°, about five minutes on each side. Top with sliced mozzarella cheese; cook, covered, until cheese is melted, about two minutes.

~Serve in buns; top with remaining 1/2 cup marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.

