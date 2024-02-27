 

Featured Local Job: Personal Care Aide/Med Tech

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 @ 08:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Quality Life Services – Sugar Creek Personal Care, in Worthington, has openings for Personal Care Aides/Med Techs.

Day Shift is 6:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Night Shift is 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. and includes shift differential pay.

– $1500 Sign-on Bonus
– Eligible for Health Care Coverage including dental/vision

– 401K match
– Paid time off
– Paid med tech training

Work 3 1/2 days per week (40 hours) with 3 day weekend off every other weekend

Eligible for pay increase after completion of med tech training.

THERE ARE IMMEDIATE OPENINGS FOR NIGHT SHIFT!

If you are interested, or for more details, call or text 814-221-8798.


