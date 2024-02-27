Hawthorn Man Due in Court Today for Child Porn Case

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday morning for a Hawthorn man who was recently arrested after an investigation revealed he possessed nearly 150 images and videos of child pornography.

Court documents indicate 31-year-old Brandon Keith Buzard, of Hawthorn, faces a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, February 27, at 10:45 a.m., with Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller presiding.

He faces the following charges:

Child Pornography, Felony 2 (66 counts)

Child Pornography, Felony 3 (80 counts)

Criminal Use of Communication Facility, Felony 3

He is currently free on $35,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on February 12 by the PSP Bureau of Investigation, Cpl. Bernard NOVAK received information on October 22, 2022, from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC), relative to CyberTipline Report(s) from the National Center For Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tip was initiated after Dropbox became aware of five videos involving child pornography that were uploaded to the Dropbox infrastructure on August 22, 2022, between 2:40 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

The videos had the title “React Videos” followed by a number. They consisted of various compilations of the Omegle chatting application where a user was playing videos of prepubescent children engaged in various sex acts with adults. The user also was asking the children reacting to the video to expose themselves as well, the complaint states.

The five videos contained child pornography involving indecent contact, the complaint indicates.

All the above information provided to authorities from the NCMEC Cybertip listed above was received by Dropbox, which is a file hosting service that offers cloud storage, file synchronization, and personal cloud software, the complaint notes.

Dropbox provided the following information about the user being reported:

Suspect:

Email Address: ddhammer69@yahoo.com

Screen/User Name: brenden hall

A known ESP User ID, and a known IP address were also identified. The illicit files were found to have been uploaded shortly after the account was registered. The IP address was searched through a check of publicly available records located online by the organization known as the American Registry of Internet Numbers (ARIN). The IP Address was determined to be assigned to an internet service provider, specifically Comcast. An Administrative Subpoena was submitted to Comcast to determine the subscriber to the previously mentioned IP Address, according to the complaint.

Comcast later responded and provided subscriber information, including a known female who resides on Main Street in Hawthorn. Investigators also learned that Brandon Buzard was listed as residing at the residence according to his PA OLN. The name on the Dropbox account was listed as “Brenden Hall,” the complaint states.

On December 8, 2023, an Administrative Subpoena was submitted to Yahoo to obtain any subscriber or IP Address data that was provided on the account. On December 11, 2023, Yahoo responded and provided the email address of ddhammer69@yahoo.com with a matching IP address and the full name of Brandon Giles. Multiple login IP Addresses were provided, as well. The most recent logins occurred from a VPN, which cannot be tracked. However, the account was logged in from a known IP Address on August 15, 2023, at 2:01 p.m., which was found to have been owned by Comcast, the complaint indicates.

An Administrative Subpoena was submitted to Yahoo to determine the subscriber to the known IP Address and Comcast responded with the same information, indicating that the same known Hawthorn woman was the subscriber. Again, the first name in this account was listed as “Brandon,” the complaint notes.

Investigators did not locate anyone named Brenden Hall or Brandon Giles listed as residing in Hawthorn. Trooper Robert Whyel believed that the owner of the ddhammer69 yahoo.com email address was Brandon Buzard due to both IP Addresses–one associated with the suspect Dropbox account–and one used to login to the ddhammer69@yahoo.com account) coming back to the Buzard residence and both the Yahoo and Dropbox accounts both starting with a variation of the name “Brandon,” the complaint states.

Through reviewing a public source information website, Trooper Whyel observed that when he entered the phone number provided by Yahoo, the owner was found to be Brandon K. Buzard in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The same result was also found on the PA Justice Network’s reverse phone number search. This site aggregates various Pennsylvania Department databases as well as open-source databases, the complaint indicates.

The complaint notes that Trooper Whyel also found a news article dated May 25, 2014, from exploreClarion.com where Brandon Buzard was profiled for his service in the Army. The article mentioned that he was stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado. The address on Johnson CT is also located at Fort Carson.

On January 3, 2024, a search warrant was served on the residence and multiple electronic devices were seized. Brandon Buzard was interviewed at the scene and advised that the ddhammer69@yahoo.com email account was his and that no one else used his email account. He had also been at the residence for approximately a year and a half, the complaint notes.

After advising for the reason for the search warrant, Buzard chose to end the interview, the complaint states.

Later on the same day, Trooper Whyel was contacted by Buzard requesting to speak about this incident.

According to the complaint, Buzard allegedly claimed that he had a pornography addiction that grew into a curiosity about child pornography. He also reportedly explained how he would search for and obtain the illicit material and advised that he was the only one responsible for the child pornography at his residence.

It was noted in the complaint that Buzard confirmed the phone number used was to be his, and that he was previously stationed at Fort Carson.

Buzard expressed remorse for his actions and stated is going to seek professional help for his addictions, the complaint notes.

Trooper Whyel later reviewed the seized electronics and located 61 images of child pornography involving indecent contact and 80 images of child pornography involving nudity on Buzard’s phone. In total, there were 66 images/videos of child pornography involving indecent contact and 80 images of CP involving nudity that were possessed, controlled, or viewed by Buzard, the complaint states.

Buzard was arraigned at 10:38 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2024, in front of Judge Miller.

