Local Woman Loses Over $4K After Check to U.S. Treasury Forged to Pay Unknown Suspect

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a forged check that resulting in a $4,000 loss for a local woman.

According to a Franklin-based State Police, troopers were contacted around 2:16 p.m. on Friday, February 23, regarding a theft through forgery incident in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say the victim wrote a check to the United States Treasury, and it was later forged to pay an unknown individual.

The check was valued at $4,051.00.

The victim is a 69-year-old Emlenton woman.

This investigation is ongoing.

