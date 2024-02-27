Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Stealing Toby Township Tractor, Sitting in It Overnight With Engine Running

TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is in the Clarion County Jail for allegedly stealing a Toby Township tractor and sitting in it overnight with the engine running.

Court records show Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old James Almon Greenawalt III, of Rimersburg, on Tuesday, February 20, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched to Summerville Road, south of the municipal building in Toby Township, Clarion County, for the report of a theft of a township-owned tractor around 7:09 a.m. on Monday, February 19.

A known Toby Township Municipality employee reported a male, later identified as James Greenawalt, removed a township-owned John Deere tractor and chain from the municipal lot to pull a crashed vehicle from the woods, the complaint states.

The complaint notes that Greenawalt is not a Toby Township employee and did not have permission to use the tractor.

Greenawalt was found minutes later by police walking north along Summerville Road, and he was taken into custody without incident, the complaint notes.

Greenawalt told police he crashed his vehicle at this location on the day prior (February 18). After crashing the vehicle, he walked to the Toby Township Municipal building and tried to find someone to help him. He related that after not being able to find assistance, he got chains owned by the municipality and entered the cab of the 2001 John Deere model 6320 tractor—valued at approximately $60,000—according to the complaint.

He related he found the keys, started the tractor, and drove it to the crash scene. He then attempted to pull his vehicle from the wooded area before he discovered he didn’t have enough chain. He then drove the tractor back to the Toby Township Municipal Building, and stayed at the municipal building, remaining within the cab with the engine running, and waiting for someone to show up, the complaint states.

Greenawalt stated when someone showed up on this date (February 19), he advised them what happened and was directed to go get the chains he left at the crash scene, the complaint indicates.

It was ultimately determined Greenawalt used Toby Township-owned chains and diesel fuel in order to keep the tractor running and to stay warm, at a total value of approximately $100.00, the complaint notes.

Greenawalt was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 19, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

