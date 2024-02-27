Planning Commission Reviews Disadvantaged Communities Drinking Water Grant Program

CLARION. Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Planning Commission, at its recent February meeting, reviewed three land development applications and reported on the progress of the projects.

The Planning Commission offered a “no comment” review of a significant proposal by The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to provide assistance for a Small and Disadvantaged Communities Drinking Water Grant Program for Emerging Containment. A response is required from communities, and a “no comment” is allowed as a response.

According to a background report, on behalf of the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, PENNVEST, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, and the PA DEP are applying for federal funding through the emerging contaminants. Small or disadvantaged communities are granted under the Safe Drinking Water Act.

The federal grant funding would provide opportunities for small and disadvantaged public drinking water systems throughout Pennsylvania to address emerging contaminants. This funding will be used to reduce or eliminate possible emerging contaminant exposure in public drinking water systems that cannot address contaminants independently.

The application requests that PENNVEST receive the maximum available first-year funding of what is anticipated to be a five-year grant. After EPA awards this funding, public drinking water systems can apply to PENNVEST via the existing PENNVEST application process; systems must follow all applicable PADEP permitting requirements.

In other business:

– Henry L. and Mary R. Kanagy, in Piney Township, received preliminary and final approval to subdivide seven lots off their existing parcel, Tax Map No. 23-030-043-000-00, as follows: Lot 2-14.00 acres, Lot 3 – 13.03 Acres, Lot 4-13.10 acres, Lot 5 – 12.05 acres, Lot 6 – 10.02 acres, Lot 7- 7.03 acres, and Lot 8 – 5.00 acres.

A non-building sewage waiver was submitted for Lots 2 through 7. Lot 8 is combined with the neighbor’s adjoining parcel, Tax Map No. 23-020-046-001-00. Lots 2 through 5 have direct access to Piney Dam Road, T-950, and Wassum Road, T-427.

Lots 6 through 8 have direct access to Wassum Road, T-427. A modification application was submitted for SALDO Section 206 (B) (4) for relief from the maximum 4:1 depth-to-width ratio requirement for Lot 5. A 4:15 depth-to-width ratio is requested. Copies have been forwarded to the Piney Township Supervisors.

– Tyler S. Clinger, of Clarion Township, received preliminary approval for the construction of a 4048-square-foot building to use as a garage business.

The proposed facility will comprise a 2,900-square-foot mechanics shop, a 336-square-foot office space, and an 812-square-foot side awning. The proposed building will be placed on an existing 69,550-square-foot blacktop area that was previously used as a truck terminal. The stormwater management and erosion and sedimentation control plans have been approved. An existing 53-foot-wide paved entrance from Rehobeth Church Road will continue to serve the proposed business.

An existing shipping container and a tent garage shed will remain in place to serve the development. Four parking spaces 10′ x 20′ in size and one accessible parking space will serve the business. The existing municipal water service will continue to serve the company. An existing on-lot sewage system will serve the company.

– Walmart Stores, Inc. in Monroe Township received final approval for a 2800-square-foot building expansion and asphalt resurfacing. Walmart completed the construction of the following items as proposed by the preliminary minor land development, which was approved on November 10, 2022.

A 2,650-square-foot building expansion was placed at the southwest corner of a pre-existing paved area.

A 150-square-foot building expansion was placed beside the east side of the existing building on a pre-existing paved area.

New asphalt resurfacing, seal coating, and restriping were built on the pre-existing parking lot.

All building setbacks exceed 40 feet. No modification applications are requested or appear needed. A copy of the Certificate of Occupancy Permit dated November 1, 2023 was submitted.

Planning Commission members attending the meeting included:

Chairman Keith Decker, Beaver Township

Hugh Henry, Monroe Township

Joseph A. Burns Jr., Paint Township

Eugene E. Metcalf, Piney Township

Roger M. Nulph, New Bethlehem

Tom J. Spence, Elk Township

Howard Schmader, Highland Township

