PLENTY OF PARALLELS: Baumcratz, Walter Now in New Chapter of Lives as Principals

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – They say that the friends you make when you are young are the ones that stick with you for the rest of your life.

(Pictured above: Eddie Baumcratz (left) and Roger Walter (right) during their time coaching together at Clarion Area. Photo by Carol Roth.)

For Ed Baumcratz and Roger Walter, not only has their friendship lasted decades, but the similarities between the two are staggering.

Both went to North Clarion High School and graduated in the late 1990s. Both played sports together, from Little League baseball to North Clarion boys’ basketball.

After high school, both became coaches. With Baumcratz coaching North Clarion boys’ basketball and Walter coaching Clarion girls’ basketball.

Now, the two are both District 9 officials and principals, with Baumcratz at North Clarion High School and Walter at Clarion Elementary.

“Our paths are similar, but different,” Walter said on Wednesday’s Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show. “He took the boys’ basketball route, and I took the girls’ basketball route…There are not a ton of comparisons, but we have had very similar lives.”

As coaches in 2013, they fittingly both won Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference championships in girls’ and boys’ basketball, with Baumcratz winning with North Clarion boys and Walter coaching Clarion girls.

“That was a great time,” Walter said. “When we won it, he (Ed) was sitting at the end of our team bench, and he was one of the first people there to congratulate us. It was special. We both had some good runs as coaches with multiple district titles and multiple KSAC championships.”

Coaching is currently in the rearview mirror for both Baumcratz and Walter as they have shifted their focus to being principals and D9 referees.

While both men ended up as administrators, the paths there were vastly different.

Baumcratz pursued a career in graphic design after high school and moved to Pittsburgh for a year to work in the city. After some consideration, he decided to go back to school at Clarion University to break into the education field.

“The one thing in the back of my head was always to teach,” Baumcratz said. “That kind of brought my love for sports back with both teaching and coaching. I told my wife that if I moved back (to Clarion), then I was going back to get my education degree. Going back to school was one of the best things that I ever did.”

Baumcratz was an art teacher at North Clarion, a principal at Rocky Grove High School, and is now in his fifth year as principal at North Clarion High School.

Walter took a more traditional approach in his pursuit of a career in education. It all started with him coaching basketball as soon as he got out of high school, which eventually developed into a 22-year-long career in education and administration. Walter is in his ninth year of administration.

“At the end of my high school career, I got involved with running some basketball camps,” Walter said. “I just enjoyed working with the kids. So that is what I decided I wanted to do. I started coaching at North Clarion immediately and that got me back in the school systems, back with kids, and it really just secured the idea that I wanted to be in education.”

Both Baumcratz and Walter agree that the role of a principal has changed since they were in school.

“I remember when I was in school, I never talked or even made eye contact with the principal because I was too scared,” said Baumcratz. “To me, the whole mindset of a principal-student relationship now is that I am more active with an open-door policy where I try to make relationships with my kids.”

“Being a principal has changed,” added Walter. “When I was in high school, the principal was always a guy that you didn’t know, and if you knew him, it was because you feared him. That has changed now. We have to have relationships with kids and be an additional support system to them.”

On top of their roles as principals, both Baumcratz and Walter work as D9 officials for a multitude of sports, mainly basketball. Walter has been officiating for 25 years and Baumcratz for 19.

While it doesn’t scratch the itch that coaching does with competitiveness, it keeps both men involved in the game and the community.

“It helps you stay involved, but the aspect that it does not fix is the competitiveness,” said Walter. “There is no way to replace that. Being an official, you get to stay involved in the game, but it doesn’t feel the need for competition.”

“I do it because I love the game and it helps me stay active and in touch with what’s going on. I enjoy the competitiveness,” added Baumcratz, who is also the vice president of the KSAC. “For whatever reason, I thrive on it. People yelling at me does not bother me.”

Yet another thing that unites both Baumcratz and Walter is fatherhood, as both are married and have multiple children.

Baumcratz has a daughter, Sydney, in ninth grade, a son Noah, in 10th grade, as well as a four-year-old preschooler, Olivia, with his wife, Chrissy.

Walter and his wife, Leigh, have two boys — Ethan and Owen — who are in seventh and eighth grade respectively; and two girls, Anna, who is in the fifth grade, and Kylee, who is in kindergarten.

Being a dad has allowed both men to continue staying involved in sports, whether it be coaching at the youth sports levels or watching their kids play at the high school level.

“Sports are important to our kids,” said Baumcratz. “Obviously, that is not the main reason they go, they go to get educated. But sports are a big piece of the puzzle. I thrived in sports when I was growing up and that kind of got me to go to school and make sure my grades were up.”

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.