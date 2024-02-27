Police: Man Calls Clarion County Jail 11 Times in Middle of Night, Threatens to Kill Employee

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 36-year-old man was charged after he reportedly called the Clarion County Jail 11 times in the middle of the night and threatened to kill an employee.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State filed the following criminal charge against 36-year-old William James Campbell III, of Rochester, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Friday, February 23:

Terroristic Threats W/ Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

According to a criminal complaint, Trooper Sean Floor , of PSP Clarion, was dispatched to the Clarion County Jail for a report of a known male calling and making threats around 2:51 a.m. on January 22.

Upon arriving at the jail, Trooper Floor spoke with the victim, who related William Campbell called in 11 times in one night, the complaint states.

The victim advised Campbell to call during regular business hours, and he subsequently got very aggressive and told the victim he was going to come to the jail and kill her, the complaint indicates.

A witness/co-employee heard every phone call, the complaint notes.

A preliminary arraignment for Campbell is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, at 9:30 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

