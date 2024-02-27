Vehicle Slams into Tree in Limestone Township

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) –

State Police in Clarion released the details of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Limestone Township.

According to a report released on Sunday, February 25, by Clarion-based State Police, the accident took place on Forest Drive, near Lenwood Road, in Limestone Township, Clarion County, around 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, February 17.

Police say 21-year-old Alexander N. Martin, of Punxsutawney, was traveling south when his 2011 Ford Escape exited the right side of the roadway.

Martin’s vehicle subsequently struck a mailbox and then a tree, police say.

Martin was using a seat belt and was not injured.

