Robert Heiar and Myah Coleman Appointed to Acting Positions in Forest Service Leadership

WARREN, Pa. — The USDA Forest Service announced the appointment of Robert Heiar as the acting Forest Supervisor and Myah Coleman as the acting Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Allegheny National Forest.

(USDA Forest Service photos.)

Heiar first joined the Allegheny National Forest in July 2023 as the permanent Deputy Forest Supervisor. Forest Supervisor Jamie Davidson is serving in a temporary detail as a Deputy Regional Forester for the Eastern Region of the Forest Service. Both are expected to serve in their details through the spring.

After high school graduation, Heiar enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and went on to serve for four years in North Carolina, Europe, and Japan. Heiar holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry and Recreation Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and a Master of Public Administration degree from the University of New Mexico.

He has over 20 years of experience within the Forest Service, having served in a variety of leadership positions.

Before relocating to Pennsylvania, Heiar served as the Descanso District Ranger in the Cleveland National Forest in California since February 2016. Heiar began his Forest Service career in 2003 at the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire.

“We are pleased to have Bob leading the Allegheny National Forest, he brings a solid background in leadership management and a wealth of skills, knowledge, and experiences that will strengthen and advance the work occurring on the Allegheny National Forest,” said Acting Deputy Regional Forester Jamie Davidson.

The Allegheny National Forest supervisor provides leadership and management oversight for personnel and administrative functions for over 150 Forest Service employees on a 514,000-acre forest.

Coleman has served as the Congressional Relations Specialist within the Forest Service’s Eastern Region Office of Public and Government Relations since January 2023.

Before joining the Forest Service, Coleman served as an appropriations liaison for the Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, a senior legislative affairs specialist for the Transportation Security Administration, a special assistant for the Department of Health and Human Services, and as a legislative advisor for a member of the House of Representatives.

Coleman holds a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies from Frostburg State University of Maryland and a Master of Public Administration with a focus on public policy from Bowie State University of Maryland.

“I am pleased to have Myah join me in leading the Allegheny National Forest. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences to the position that will enhance our ability to serve the public and sustain the forest for present and future generations,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Robert Heiar.

The Allegheny National Forest Deputy Supervisor assists the Forest Supervisor with providing leadership and management oversight for personnel and administrative functions for over 150 Forest Service employees on a 514,000-acre forest.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.