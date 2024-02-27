2024 Bridal Expo at Wanango Country Club Set for March 24
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – The Wanango Country Club is hosting a Bridal Expo on Sunday, March 24.
The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
It will be a one-stop shop for brides-to-be, offering access to a wide range of wedding-related professionals and services.
The expo will feature a cash bar and hors d’oeuvres. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and interact with photographers, videographers, graphic designers, florists, DJs, cake designers, wedding designers, hair/tanning salons, jewelers, make-up artists, seamstresses, bridal boutiques, and travel agencies.
The Bridal Expo is a fantastic opportunity for brides to gather ideas, get inspired, and start planning their dream wedding. Brides can attend the event for free, while additional attendees are charged $10 each. There is also an option to bring the bridal party for $50 (up to 6 attendees plus the bride).
To make the event even more special, attendees who pre-register by March 10, 2024, will receive a complimentary mimosa for the bride and each attendee. This is a wonderful way to add a touch of sparkle to your event and make the planning process even more enjoyable.
For more information or to register for the 2024 Bridal Expo at Wanango Country Club, contact Brianne at 724-974-4900 or via email at wanangocountryclubevents@gmail.com.
The Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, P.O. Box 363, Reno, PA 16143.
