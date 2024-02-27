D9 Playoff Basketball Continues on EYT: Here’s a Look at the Upcoming Schedule

CLARION Pa. (EYT)- Laurel Eye Clinic Hoops continues as the 2024 District 9 high school basketball playoffs continue this week. exploreClarion.com has you covered with multiple live broadcasts, including six games on Super Saturday.

The action begins on Tuesday and Wednesday as six teams all fight for their playoff lives in the semifinal round. Karns City plays Otto-Eldred at PennWest Clarion in Class 2A boys action, followed by Redbank Valley and Clarion-Limestone at 7:30 p.m. The winners will play each other in the final.

Wednesday will see the Class A girls semifinal game between Clarion and Elk County Catholic at Brookville High School starting at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, take a break from games for a live Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sport Show broadcast from the Haskell House with Keystone girls basketball coach Andy Traister.

Friday brings us two subregional games as both the Class 3A boys and girls champions will play the winner of District 5/8, Chestnut Ridge, in the subregional finals at PennWest Clarion.

Then, it’s time for a jam-packed Super Saturday at the Tippin Gymnasium.

The championship games for A, 2A, and 4A girls and boys basketball will all be decided. Given that the semifinal games have not been played, we do not know a majority of the matchups just yet.

We do know the 4A matchups, however, as Punxsutawney plays St. Mary’s in the girls final at 11 a.m. and Punxsutawney plays Bradford in the boys final at 12:45 p.m.

All broadcasts will be available on exploreClarion YouTube channel.

EYT Broadcast Breakdown

Tuesday, February 27: 2A Boys Semifinals- Karns City vs Otto-Eldred – 6 p.m. at Clarion University.

Tuesday, February 27: 2A Boys Semifinals- Redbank Valley vs Clarion-Limestone – 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University.

Wednesday, February 28: 1A Girls Semifinals- Elk County Catholic vs Clarion – 7 p.m. at Brookville High School.

Thursday, February 29: Main Street Sports Show with special guest Andy Traister – 7 p.m. from the Haskell House.

Friday, March 1: Subregional Girls Final- Karns City vs. Chestnut Ridge- 6 p.m. at Clarion University.

Friday, March 1: Subregional Boys Final- Moniteau vs. Chestnut Ridge- 7:30 p.m. at Clarion University.

Saturday, March 2: 4A Girls Final Punxsutawney vs. St. Mary’s 11 a.m. at Clarion University.

Saturday, March 2: 4A Boys Final Punxsutawney vs. Bradford- 12:45 p.m. at Clarion University.

Saturday, March 2: 1A Girls Final- TBD vs TBD – TBD at Clarion University.

Saturday, March 2: 1A Boys Final TBD vs TBD – TBD at Clarion University.

Saturday, March 2: 2A Boys Final TBD vs TBD – TBD at Clarion University.

Saturday, March 2: 2A Girls Final- Redbank Valley vs TBD – TBD at Clarion University.

