SPONSORED: Trust All Out Collision Center to Get Your Vehicle Back on the Road

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Winter is still here, and with it comes the inevitable possibility of accidents.

All Out Collision Center understands that accidents are never a pleasant experience. However,  All Out Collision Center in Shippenville is committed to turning your bad day around.

Choose All Out Collision Center for your car repairs after an accident:

Expertise: Their skilled technicians have years of experience in collision repair. Whether it’s minor dents or major damage, They’ve got you covered.

Quality Workmanship: They take pride in their work. From frame straightening to paint matching, they ensure your car looks as good as new.

State-of-the-Art Facility: The facility is equipped with the latest tools and technology to handle any repair job efficiently.

Customer Satisfaction: They prioritize your satisfaction. Their friendly staff will guide you through the repair process and keep you informed every step of the way.

Remember, you can choose where your car gets repaired after an accident. Give them a call at (814) 918-2121, and let them help you get back on the road safely.

All Out Collision Center is located at 6949 Rt. 322, Shippenville, PA, United States, 16254.

Give them a call at 814-918-2121 or reach out by email to alloutcollision322@gmail.com

Visit All Out Collision Center on Facebook.


