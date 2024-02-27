State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Stolen License Plate

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Local state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Stolen License Plate

PSP Clarion opened an investigation into a stolen license plate, according to a Sunday release.

Police say the incident happened while the car was parked at a hotel on United Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County, at 3:18 a.m. on February 10.

The license plate was registered in West Virginia to a 65-year-old man from Kingwood, WV.

The vehicles involved are a 2022 Jeep Compass and a Ford Fusion.

Stolen Wallet in Madison Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft of a wallet at a store on State Route 68 in Madison Township, Clarion County, according to a report released on Sunday, February 25.

Police say the black leather wallet was left behind at a self-checkout register before it was stolen.

The wallet itself is worth $30.00, and it also contained $110.00 in cash.

The victim is a 71-year-old Sligo man.

