United Way of Clarion County Celebrating Mailing of 20,000 Books

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — United Way of Clarion County reached a major milestone in its 6 ½ year partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

(Pictured above: Kinley and Bronson Luton with some of their favorite books they received from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.)

Recently, an anonymous donor pledged a $10,000 donation and challenged United Way to raise a matching $10,000 from the community to celebrate $20,000 in donations with 20,000 books that were mailed to children living in Clarion County through the Clarion County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The committee is hard at work planning several exciting events and activities to raise the additional $10,000. The first of which is a bookmark decorating contest for enrolled children and Children’s Day at the Mall scheduled for Sunday, May 19, from noon to 4:00 p.m.

They are reaching out for corporate sponsorships as well as asking for donations from groups, organizations, and individuals who want to put more books into the hands of local kids.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that sends free books to children from birth to age five in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write, Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children of her home county, Seiver, Tennessee. Her vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month.

Today, her program gifts over 2.2 million free books each month to children in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the Republic of Ireland.

If a child is signed up at birth, they’ll receive up to 60 different books by the time they reach the age of five, when they officially age out. There are multiple bilingual (English and Spanish) titles available throughout the collection. Many of the books come with discussion guides for parents or caregivers, as well as other activities or suggestions for enhanced play.

The Imagination Library partners with the American Printing House for the Blind to provide books in Braille as well.

In early 2017, Ashley Luton approached United Way’s Executive Director Melissa Fulton, about a program she had heard of in her hometown–a book gifting program that delivers high-quality, age-appropriate books to kids each month.

Little did Ashley know Melissa had already been researching and was already in talks with the Tennessee-based program to replicate it right here in Clarion County. All she needed was a committee of volunteers to help secure funding to get it off the ground.

Within days, Ashley had convened a group of women; mothers, teachers, former educators–all who understood the benefits of putting books into the hands and homes of children. They reached out to family, friends, local businesses, clubs, and organizations. With enough support to cover the approximately $25 per child per year expense, Ashley then recruited the Clarion MOPS (Moms of Preschoolers) to test the program and help work out the glitches. The first books were mailed to children in Clarion County in June 2017.

Since then, both of Ashley’s children have aged out of the book gifting program, and over 700 other children, ages birth to five years, have received the free books in their mailbox each month. Ashley is still the committee chairperson and remains a driving force behind the program’s success.

“There is simply no limit on how far we can take this program. I’d love to see all eligible kids in our county getting books and being read to every day,” said Melissa Fulton, United Way’s Executive Director. “But it is an absolute impossibility without the help of our community. We can’t deny the benefits of promoting early learning and a love of reading. Luckily, we live in a community where learning at every age is valued and people are eager to do what they can to help.”

Research proves that reading with your child is the single most important activity to prepare a child for school. It provides the building blocks for language and it gives them the tools for forming lifelong social and emotional skills. Dolly Parton created her Imagination Library to guarantee access to books and to inspire parents to read to their children as much as possible.

Registration forms can be picked up at any of the local public libraries: Redbank Valley Public Library, Knox Public Library, Foxburg Free Library, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, and Clarion Free Library.

If you would like to get involved with the United Way’s Imagination Library Committee, contact Melissa Fulton at 814-226-8760 or by email at info@uwclarionco.org.

Donations can be mailed to United Way of Clarion County PO Box 207, Clarion, PA 16214, or made online at United Way’s website at www.UWClarionCo.org.

