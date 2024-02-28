7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, February 28, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Rain showers before 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Some thunder is also possible. Temperature rising to near 59 by 11am, then falling to around 36 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight
A chance of snow showers before 10pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Thursday
Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 35. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south after midnight.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Monday Night
A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday
A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.