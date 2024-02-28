Area Man Accused of Stealing Tractor, Trail Camera in Strattanville

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for reportedly stealing a tractor and a trail camera in Strattanville.

Court documents indicate that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old William David Sheffer, of Emlenton, on February 14, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy Schill’s office.

According to a recently released criminal complaint, PSP Clarion were dispatched on September 24, 2023, to a dog park located on Pine Street Extension, in Strattanville, Clarion Township. for a report of theft.

A known victim on the scene told police a tractor and trail camera were stolen. The tractor was listed as a 1979 Cub Cadet Model 1459, valued at $950.00, and the trail camera was valued at $50.00, the complaint states.

On September 28, the victim contacted police that she knew where the stolen tractor was located, the complaint notes.

On September 29, William Sheffer was interviewed and allegedly admitted to stealing the tractor, according to the complaint.

An arraignment for Sheffer is scheduled for March 6, at 9:30 a.m., on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 1

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

