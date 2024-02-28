 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Crockpot Bandito Chili Dogs

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

Serve this main course dish with a side of coleslaw and fruit for a complete meal!

Ingredients

1 – 1 pound package of all beef hot dogs
2 – 15 oz. cans of chili without beans

1 – 10-3/4 oz. can condensed cheddar cheese soup, undiluted
1 – 4 oz. can chopped green chiles
10 hot dog buns, split
1 medium onion, chopped
1 cup corn chips, coarsely crushed
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions

~Place hot dogs in a 3-qt. slow cooker.

~In a large bowl, combine the chili, soup, and green chiles; pour over hot dogs. Cover and cook on low for four to five hours.

~Serve hot dogs in buns; top with chili mixture, onion, corn chips, and cheese.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


