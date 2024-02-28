Cynthia Louise Addleman Painter, 66, of Licking Township, Sligo, Pennsylvania, went home to the Lord on February 26, 2024.

Born November 3, 1957, in Oil City, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Leah Joann (McNany) Addleman and the late David Lee Addleman.

Cindy was a 1975 graduate of Allegheny-Clarion Valley High School.

After a 20-year career with Quaker State Corporation, she later worked for Gent, Gent & Snyder in Franklin before joining federal service with the National Background Investigations Bureau in Boyers.

She retired from the DoD/Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency in 2019.

On October 8, 1988, Cindy married Joseph Lane Painter. During their marriage, they lived in Seneca, Franklin, and finally moved to the Painter homestead near Callensburg.

Cindy was fortunate to travel extensively during her childhood due to her father’s Navy career, living in several states across the U.S. and overseas in France and Cuba.

This shaped her love of travel throughout her life.

Cindy was devoted to and loved the time she spent with her family.

She enjoyed traveling, riding motorcycles, working on genealogy and random crafts, and always cherished the quiet beauty of living on the family farm.

Public service through her professional career also extended to her personal life, serving in many areas of the Callensburg United Methodist Church and the Callensburg-Licking Township Volunteer Fire Company.

She initiated the fire company’s role as a Red Cross blood drive location and was a Blood Drive Program Leader for many years.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; Mother, Joann Addleman; stepson, Joseph Shawn Painter; and stepdaughter-in-law, Robin Painter, both of St. Petersburg, Pennsylvania. Grandchildren: Kolt (Tina) Painter and Paige Painter of Licking Township. Anthony and Adison Painter of St. Petersburg, Mariah (Tim) McGuire of Palmyra, Maine. Great grandchildren: Tyler, Halee, and Kolton Painter; Hannah and Evelyn Barger.

She is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Cheryl and Bill Duncan of Worthington and Joni and Fred Ferris of Licking Township, their families, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Ronald Lee Addleman; grandparents, Charles and Esther Addleman; and Leonard and Leah McNany. A stepson, James Scott Painter; granddaughter, Whitney Lynn Painter; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Russell and Leona Painter.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service (Rimerburg).

Private services will be held at the H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker, Pa.

Interment will be held in the Callensburg Cemetery.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.