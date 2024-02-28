Elk County Catholic Proves Too Much For Clarion As They Advance To Class A Championship Game

BROOKVILLE Pa. (EYT) — The Clarion girls basketball team fought hard, but ultimately came up short, losing to Elk County Catholic, 50-29, on Wednesday night in the District 9 Class A semifinals at Brookville High School.

“We hung with them for the better part of three quarters,” said Clarion coach Sam Heeter. “But giving up too many offensive rebounds late in the game is ultimately what did us in. When you start giving a good team like that chances on the offensive end, they are going to make you pay for it.”

Containment was the story of the game from Clarion’s point of view. Knowing they were up against a hot offense, the Bobcats tried to stay patient on defense and force Elk County to make mistakes.

It worked in some instances, but the Crusaders just kept coming.

They started the game on an 11-2 run. Clarion came back to make it 16-10 after the first quarter, but the Bobcats never took the lead.

“I thought Clarion played really hard tonight,” said ECC head coach Ken Pistner. “We had a quick start and then we just kind of took our foot off the gas for a while.”

Clarion wasn’t able to manage any sort of run to try to take the lead.

The closest the Bobcats came to having any sort of sustained momentum was when freshman Lacey Lauer came off the bench and hit back-to-back 3-pointers.

Lauer ended up leading the Bobcats in scoring with 11 points. Taylor Alston had nine and Sophie Babington five. Syd Alexander led the Crusaders with 16 points. Sami Straub added 14 and Tori Newton 12.

“We played hard on both sides of the ball but they are a talented team, especially on the defensive end,” added Heeter. “They worked us hard for the full game.”

With a comfortable lead, the Crusaders closed out the game with their bench on the court.

They will advance to the D9 1A championship game against Ridgway which will be on Super Saturday at 2:45 p.m. from the Tippin Gymnasium on the campus of Clarion University.

“Our goal was to get back to Clarion again for the championship game and we accomplished that tonight,” added Pistner.

For Clarion, they needn’t hand their heads, as they still have a shot at the state playoffs. They will play DuBois Central Catholic back at Brookville High School on Friday at 7 p.m.

“The game holds some pretty large implications for states based on who you play and whether you win or lose that game,” said Heeter. “So that’s a big one for us. We are definitely going to be preparing.”

