Investigation Underway Into Fire That Destroyed Washington Township Residence

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 @ 11:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a residence in Washington Township Tuesday evening.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the fire was reported around 8:39 p.m. on Tuesday, February 27, at 2897 Lickingville Road, in Washington Township, Clarion County.

Responding units found the residence completely engulfed in flames.

Washington Township Fire Chief Brady Kapp Jr. told exploreClarion.com that it look approximately an hour to extinguish the flames.

“We had a good response from our neighboring departments, so it went really smoothly,” Kapp said.

The following agencies responded to the scene:

  • Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department & Relief Association;
  • Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company;
  • Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department;
  • Pinegrove Volunteer Fire Department (Venango);
  • Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department (Warren)
  • Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance Company; and
  • Marienville-based State Police

When asked of the cause of the fire, Chief Kapp said he “is not at liberty to say.”

An investigation is currently underway to determine more regarding the fire, Kapp said.

No injuries were reported in the fire, according to Kapp.

The residence is considered a total loss.

The scene was cleared around 12:40 a.m. on Wednesday, February 28.

A representative with PSP Marienville declined to comment on the fire, but indicated a press release will be issued shortly.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available.


