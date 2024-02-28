Jennie Lucille Shirey was born into this earthly world on January 2, 1930.

She was the daughter of Jesse and Jennie Yarger.

She had three siblings, Lamar Yarger, James Yarger and Beverly Shirey who all preceded her in death.

On June 25, 1949, she married Harold J. Shirey, and they became the proud parents of two children.

Life became even more wonderful when her children’s children had children and she loved them with all her heart.

Her hobbies included oil painting, crocheting, and quilting.

She also enjoyed camping and volunteering at various organizations; but the true joy in her life was spending time with her family.

On February 26, 2024, she gained her angel wings and entered heaven through the pearly gates where she met her Savior face to face.

Oh, what a glorious day!!!

As her family, we would like to thank the family and friends who loved her throughout her 94 years.

We would also like to thank the staff at Edgewood Heights for their love and care and the doctors and nurses at Clarion Hospital for all their support during her final days.

Although it is hard for us to say goodbye, there are those in a far more beautiful place saying, “Welcome, Home.”

Lucille is survived by her daughter, Brenda Young and her husband, Mitchell, of New Bethlehem, and daughter-in-law, Victoria Shirey of Mayport, four grandchildren, Justin (Kate) Shirey, Jade (Steve) Benso, Tyler Shirey, and Tia (Clint) Hetrick, eight great-grandchildren, Leighann, Josephine, Mila, Briar, Ethan, Oliver, Cora and Aria.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold J. Shirey and son, L. Scott Shirey.

As per her wishes, there will be no public viewing.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The Alcorn Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

