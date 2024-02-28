Law and Order, Rotary Style: Clarion Club Hosts Heroes in Crime Investigation

CLARION, Pa. — The Clarion Rotary hosted the Pennsylvania State Police Troop C – Criminal Investigation Section along with the Community Services Unit.

(Pictured above: Rotarians Tom Miller, Marty Resick, Cindy Nellis, Bhavesh Gadhiya, Tom Spence with Trooper First Class Vaughn Norbert and Commander Lieutenant Scott Bauer.)

The rotary hosted a program led by the Criminal Investigation Section Commander Lt. Scott Bauer and Trooper First Class Vaughn Norbert.

This program encompassed a wide range of topics to include origins of the Pennsylvania State Police, current challenges in law enforcement, and criminal and patrol related statistics in connection with Troop C and the Clarion Station.

If anyone is interested in any community outreach presentations, contact Trooper Vaughn Norbert at 814-938-0510.

Rotary International unites a global network of volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges and creating lasting change. Rotary connects 1.2 million people of action from more than 36,000 Rotary clubs in almost every country in the world. Their service improves lives both locally and internationally, from helping those in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world.

For information on our local Rotary Club, visit https://clarionrotary.com/.

