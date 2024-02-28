Lerch Wealth Management Donates to Central Clarion Wildcat Wrestlling Team

CLARION, Pa. — The Central Clarion Wildcat wrestling team received a $1,000 check from Kyle Cathcart, Financial Advisor, at the Clarion Branch of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC.

(Pictured above: Brendon Wright, Logan Powell, Kyle Cathcart, head coach Braun Gourley, and Mason Gourley.)

This is the inaugural year for the Wildcat wrestling team that joins athletes from Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, North Clarion, and Keystone High School.

The donation will go towards warm-ups, singlets, a new dual meet mat, and practice room mats.

The team, led by head coach Braun Gourley, is having a phenomenal season holding an 11-3 record heading into the District 9 Championships at Clarion University.

The Clarion Office is located at 162 S. 2nd Avenue, Applewood Center, Clarion, PA 16214.

