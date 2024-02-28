Limited Tickets Available for Clarion Main Street Showing of ‘The Dutchmen’

CLARION, Pa. — Limited tickets are available for a free showing of the documentary, “The Dutchmen,” the story of the improbable national championship run of the Lebanon Valley College Flying Dutchmen, who still remain the smallest school to ever win a national championship.

The showing is set for 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, at the Penn West Clarion Movie Theater on Main Street.

The film, which was produced by locals Garrett Heath and Jason Say of Okiejoke Media, tells the story of coach Pat Flannery, who came to LVC after 17 consecutive losing seasons and turned the program around to lead the team to a national title.

After LVC, Flannery went on to become the head coach of Bucknell where he won NCAA playoff games against Kansas and Arkansas.

The film also tells the story of Mike Rhoades (pictured below), a highly recruited player who came to LVC and led the team to the National Championship. Mike is now the head coach of the Penn State men’s basketball team.

Coach Flannery will be in attendance and will speak to the audience at the end of the film.

There are several local sports teams already who have reserved spots for their teams to attend. Coach Flannery’s talk will be directed toward coaches and players who aspire to be champions.

The film is also open to individuals or families who love a great sports story.

If you are interested in attending, contact Jason Say at 717-304-2700.

Tickets are on a first-come-first-serve basis and are pre-registration only.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.