North Clarion Science Olympiad Teams Become Back-to-Back-to-Back Regional Champs

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — The North Clarion senior high and junior high Science Olympiad teams became Northwest Regional champions for the third year in a row on Saturday at PennWest Clarion.

The junior high team earned medals in 22 of the 23 events.

Each and every member of the team earned at least one medal at the competition on Saturday, February 24.

Abbi Bell: 1st in Disease Detectives and Write It/Do It, and 2nd in Road Scholar

Gwen Griebel: 1st in Experimental Design, 2nd in Can't Judge a Powder, Optics, and Wind Power, and 3rd in Fast Facts and Codebusters

Abby Lauer: 1st in Disease Detectives and Write It/Do It, 2nd in Anatomy and Physiology, and 3rd in Microbe Mission

Dean Sliker: 1st in Flight and Wheeled Vehicle, and 3rd in Microbe Mission

Kevin Young: 1st in Flight, Wheeled Vehicle, Experimental Design, and Ecology, and 2nd in Dynamic Planet

Liam Bish: 1st in Air Trajectory and Crime Busters, 2nd in Tower, and 3rd in Codebusters

Grace Gilara: 1st in Meteorology and 3rd in Reach of the Stars

Raelynn Hook: 1st in Meteorology and 3rd in Reach for the Stars

Owen Walter: 1st in Crime Busters, 2nd in Tower and Can't Judge a Powder, and 3rd in Fast Facts

Kinsley Freeman: 1st in Roller Coaster, and 2nd in Road Scholar and Wind Power

Karlie Griebel: 1st in Roller Coaster and Experimental Design, and 2nd in Anatomy and Physiology and Optics

Ethan Hastings: 1st in Air Trajectory and 3rd in Fossils

1st in Air Trajectory and 3rd in Fossils Brianna Nicewonger: 3rd in Fossils

The high school team earned medals in 17 out of 23 events.

Each and every member of the team earned at least one medal on Saturday.

Kaylee Castner: 1st in Air Trajectory, 2nd in Codebusters, and rd in Detector Building

Brandon Ochs: 1st in Air Trajectory, 2nd in Chemistry Lab, and 3rd in Detector Building

Wade Peters: 1st in Fermi Questions, Flight, and Scrambler, 2nd in Chemistry Lab, and 3rd in Wind Power

Patrick Young: 1st in Flight and Scrambler, 2nd in Robot Tour, and 3rd in Forestry

Emalie Best: 1st in Forensics and Write It/Do It, 2nd in Experimental Design and Ecology

1st in Forensics and Write It/Do It, 2nd in Experimental Design and Ecology Gabriel Fair: 3rd in Wind Power

Allison Ochs: 1st in Forensics and Write It/Do It, and 2nd in Astronomy and Ecology

Tytus Troup: 2nd in Astronomy, Experimental Design, and Disease Detectives

Julian Bellotti: 1st in Fermi Questions and 2nd in Robot Tour

Jackson Nicewonger: 2nd in Disease Detectives

Jack Pappas: 2nd in Codebusters and 3rd Forestry

Julia Brooks: 3rd in Anatomy and Physiology

Myia Hetrick: 2nd in Experimental Design and 3rd in Anatomy and Physiology

2nd in Experimental Design and 3rd in Anatomy and Physiology Brileigh Hook: 2nd in Codebusters

Both teams will now prepare for the state competition at Penn State Altoona on April 27.

