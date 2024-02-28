Order in the Court, But Not Until After Renovations: Clarion County Courthouse to Close

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Courthouse will be temporarily closed effective April 8, 2024, for extensive renovations within the historic building as part of an estimated $3 million project.

(Photo by Buster)

Most of the courthouse offices will be moving to the Clarion County Complex located at 160 Amsler Avenue in Shippenville, aka the former Sorce Warehouse purchased by the Clarion County Commissioners.

Commissioner chair Wayne Brosius and fellow Commissioners Ted Tharan and Braxton White Tuesday morning revealed the moving schedule for courthouse offices. County trailers and trucks will be used for the move by maintenance employees.

While the length of time the offices will be relocated is unknown at this time, according to Brosius, the project is projected “to take nine months to a year, but you never know when you’re working with an old building.”

Although most offices are moving from the courthouse to the County Complex, some are moving to the Human Services Building located at 217 South 7th Avenue in Clarion.

Courthouse renovation includes the basement, rebuilding offices, renovating the bathrooms, installing a new HVAC system for the entire courthouse, and replacing the electrical wiring in the building.

Asked why the county decided to evacuate all offices and not phase in repairs on separate floors over time, Brosius said, “This will be more efficient, and construction workers can do the job quicker with no one being present in the building. Otherwise, they would’ve avoided office staff and departments at certain times.”

Work on the HVCA system and redoing other systems touches every building floor.

“Everybody’s seen their new spaces over there,” Brosius added. “We talked to all the different departments about who would move first, and we developed the plan from that input.”

Where needed, offices in the Complex were adapted for the courthouse employees, and the maintenance staff built some new offices.

All three commissioners agreed that the maintenance staff did a great job.

Many years ago, when another set of commissioners (that included Brosius) were looking at possibly constructing an Annex to the building, they talked about the cost of moving offices into rented or leased public space when the employees moved out of the courthouse.

“Thankfully, we don’t have to do that,” Brosius said.

Even though commissioners use staff for the moving, there is a cost. Brosius said he didn’t have an estimated cost, but “We’re tallying it all.”

The official schedule for moving out of the Clarion County Courthouse.

The following County offices will be moving to the Clarion County Complex located at 160 Amsler Avenue, Shippenville, PA 16254:

• March 25 — Assessment (ext. 2301)

• March 26 — Tax Claims (ext. 2306)

• March 27 — Planning & Development (ext. 2801)

• April 1 — Prothonotary (ext. 2400)

• April 2 — Register & Recorder (ext. 2501)

• April 3 — Court of Common Pleas (ext. 2100)

• April 3 — Sheriff (ext. 2900)

The following County offices will be moving to the Human Services Building located at 217 South 7th Avenue, Clarion, PA 16214:

• March 21 — GIS (ext. 2315)

• March 21 — County Auditors (ext. 2710)

County Departments may be reached by calling 814-226-4000.

