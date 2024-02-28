CLIENT REVIEW: Justin Forsythe – A Life at the Washington House

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Washington House has always been a part of Justin Forsythe’s life. The day after Justin was born, he was taken to the Washington House to visit his step-grandfather and owner, Ron Beichner, who purchased it in 1986.

“I’ve been the owner for about nine years, and I’m 29, so I’ve been here all my life in one way or another,” Forsythe said.

“I cooked beside by Ron (his step-grandfather) as far back as I can remember. I learned a lot from him,” Forsythe added.

Justin’s mother, Toni Forsythe, an investigator at Clarion Area Agency on Aging, Inc., told him he could take over the restaurant after graduation from Keystone Area High School. However, he had to earn a college degree first.

He did honor his mother’s request, but the degree didn’t help him with anything in the restaurant. Justin went to the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) to study the science of Automotive Technology through General Motors. He worked in a dealership for about six years and then took over the Washington House.

When Justin first took control of the business, located on Main Street in Fryburg, his big plan was to get it modernized.

In 2020, Justin would not let the COVID-19 pandemic get in his way with his plans. He shut down and completely renovated the popular Fryburg restaurant and bar. While putting a lot of money into the restaurant business was out of the ordinary during COVID-19. Justin had saved money to complete all of the renovations.

“I remodeled every section here, from the dining room to a banquet hall upstairs and the bar. It’s more of an open floor plan now,” Justin explained. “We remodeled the whole downstairs, including the bar, the bathrooms, and the hallways.”

Justin said he was planning to remodel, and the closing was an ideal time.

A new roof was installed and the parking lot was paved last year.

Since taking ownership of the legendary Washington House, some of Justin’s changes have involved business outside the building.

“One of the significant changes in the business is that I’ve been doing more catering like big weddings, graduation parties, and similar events for anywhere from 200 to 500 people, and it can be anywhere from Anchor Village to The Haskell House. In the summer, it’s once or twice a week.

“I also catered the Haskell’s House’s biggest wedding. The Haskell House told them no more than 250 people, and 180 showed up. It took us two hours to get everybody through the food line.”

Justin said that sometimes he would even do two weddings in a day, which could mean serving 700 or 800 people. That also means a caterer need to be prepared to make just about anything. However, he does provide a list of menus to everybody when the plan takes place. Once the menu is sent back, Justin sends a price.

Booking for weddings should occur at least two or three months in advance, but Justin notes that people are now scheduling for 2025.

Justin noted that catering for wedding receptions and the size of those receptions has changed over the years, and Washington House has had to adapt.

“They seemed to turn fancy over the years,” said Justin. “I don’t know whatever happened to the backyard parties. I remember when I started here in 2015-16, when I really started getting the big catering, people could do a wedding, rent the venue, get a DJ, and get food, and it was like $5,000.00 or $6000.00. Now, when you talk to somebody, it’s a minimum of $10,000.00, and that’s not a dress, that’s not the flowers. It’s crazy.”

Justin added that “weekends are jam-packed,” but he’d still like to work through the week to keep busy.

“I understand that the economy is not where it should be right now…We do offer a lot of food specials every day during the week, with fish on Fridays and prime rib on Saturdays.”

Justin recognizes that one attraction of the Washington House is the historical draw of the building.

“People walk in and see the sandstone wall and ask if it is original,” Justin said. “George Washington slept here in the first one, the first building that later burned down in 1897.”

Nearly everything in the Washington House over the last decade has been renovated, and Justin is pleased with the results.

“I’m at my holding point now. I pretty much put back into the building everything that I’ve worked for and saved for. I think it’s time to recover a little bit for myself.”

Justin has learned a few things over the years.

“Don’t give money to people you shouldn’t,” Justin jokingly suggested. “You’ve got to be careful with everything you buy from a food product, equipment, and everything.”

He also appreciates the Washington House workers, including Mandie Martin (pictured below on the left), his girlfriend for 14 years.

History of the Washington House

The Washington House Bar and Restaurant has a rich history of serving the local community and travelers for around 175 years.

The business originally opened as the Ditz Hotel in 1849.

According to History of Clarion County, the owner, Ferdinand Ditz, traveled to Fryburg from Freiburg, Breisgau, Germany, in 1825 with his parents, three brothers, and two sisters. The Ditz Hotel was the third structure built in Washington Township. The first building was erected by John Markley in 1835, and the second oldest structure was known as Grable House.

In 1879, the Ditz Hotel burned down. The wooden building was replaced with the current three-story brick and stone structure that same year. It was renamed Washington House and operated as a hotel and restaurant. As to the reasoning behind the structure’s name change, it has been said that the building is situated beside the original post road surveyed by George Washington.

Ditz operated Washington House until he died in 1881. The property was willed to his wife, Franciscka who ran the business with her son Augustine and his wife, Mary.

In 1890, a cyclone swept through the area and destroyed a major portion of the structure. The Ditz family rebuilt Washington House and added two large porches to the upper levels during construction. Augustine died in 1897, followed by the death of Mary on August 4, 1903. Franciscka, who had worked alongside Mary for many years, was then willed the property.

After her death on August 3, 1924, Mary’s son and executors sold Washington House to John F. Caffrey on June 25, 1925. Caffrey operated the business for four years before selling the property to Pennzoil Company on April 25, 1929.

During this time, the hotel portion of the building went out of business due to prohibition. For the next eight years, Pennzoil leased the building to Andrew G. Angros and his wife, Barbara. Angros purchased the property from Pennzoil on March 5, 1937.

Subsequent owners have included Walter Rybak, Lyle Miller, Burnett Mealy, Terry and Gretchen McFarland, and Henry and Audrey Faller.

Ron Beichner purchased Washington House from the Fallers on November 15, 1986. Beichner transferred the property to his grandson Justin Forsythe in January 2016.

