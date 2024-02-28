Daniel Turner Selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Daniel Turner has been selected as Brookville Equipment Corporation’s Student of the Month for February.
Daniel Turner is a junior at Brookville Junior/Senior High School and comes highly recommended by his teachers to be Brookville Equipment Corporation’s BHS Student of the Month.
While in school, Daniel stays very busy as a three-sport athlete. Daniel is a member of the Brookville High School Soccer team, Swim Team, and Track team. While his favorite sport is track, he has been a highly skilled athlete who has also excelled in the classroom. He is looking towards a future in engineering, as he masters his classes to help him prepare, like AP Physics and Intro to Engineering.
Daniel’s favorite things to do outside of school are hanging out with his friends and reading. His favorite type of book is action or fantasy. Daniel said, “Something special about me is, I have a really easy time picking up on things we learn in class and I can connect them to knowledge I already have.” Daniel expressed he picks up on concepts quickly and he thinks this will help him excel in his desired career path.
When asked, “Who is your biggest inspiration?” he responded “Ray Doolittle and my dad are both a big inspiration to me. Mr. Doolittle has been a great influence in my life. He is my youth ministry pastor and my swim coach. He has had a great impact on my life, we share a lot of the same values and he is active for his age, which is something I aspire to be someday. My dad is my biggest role model. My mom and dad have always supported me in whatever I wanted to do or be, but my dad has always been there for me, encouraged me, and he has just been a great dad.”
Daniel’s dream job consists of either being an electrical or computer engineer. He also has an interest in coding. However, he would like to start his own tech company, while building it from the ground up. If he were to do so, he would want to create cutting-edge technology, such as making a new line of computers.
Daniel has been involved in his activities for all his high school career, and some even longer, so he has had lots of memorable moments throughout his sports career. One memory that particularly stands out as a favorite is when Daniel went to the States last year for track. The state competition was at Shippensburg University. He said “I liked being there and seeing the competition. It was incredible to see the amount of talent other kids have who come out of areas other than District 9. The level of talent some of those kids have is unmatched.” Daniel hopes to return to the State Championship again this year.
Daniel plans to work hard this upcoming track season, in hopes of getting offered a track scholarship, at a school with engineering options. He is also looking at Penn State Main, along with some of their branch campuses, due to their highly recommended engineering programs.
This summer, Daniel hopes to work at McDonald’s and Owen Lumber Company, which he has done the previous two summers.
About Brookville Equipment Corporation
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., in the scenic foothills of the Allegheny forests. Brookville Equipment Corporation is a world-class American manufacturer of innovative powered transportation solutions for the mining/tunneling, rail freight, and passenger transportation industries. BROOKVILLE contributed to the first American manufactured streetcars in the 1950s, and in 2001, has modernized, manufactured, and remanufactured PCC and heritage streetcars and trolleys for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (NORTA), the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Authority (SFMTA) and the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA).
Building upon the company’s 100+ years of rail-mounted vehicle manufacturing experience and nearly two decades of streetcar manufacturing, BROOKVILLE introduced the innovative Liberty Streetcar design in 2012, with the pilot order delivered to Dallas, Texas, in 2015. Later in 2015, the Liberty Streetcar onboard energy storage system (OESS) was honored with the LRTA’s Global Light Rail Award for “Technical Innovation of the Year.” Additional Liberty Streetcars are currently in operation for QLINE Detroit, Oklahoma City Streetcar, and The Hop in Milwaukee. The Liberty NXT design is currently on order for Valley Metro’s Tempe Streetcar, Sound Transit’s Line T, and Portland Streetcar.
